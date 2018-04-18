AEROSMITH Planning Tour To Celebrate 50th Anniversary In 2019 - "Right Now We Are Pretty Much Laying Low And Finishing Up Some Solo Things Before We Start That," Says JOE PERRY

Ahead of his show this Friday (April 20th) in Atlantic City, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry spoke with Atlantic City Weekly about his health, his Sweetzerland Manifesto album, and the future of Aerosmith.

With the band schedule to play Jazzfest this year, Joe is asked if there are plans for any more dates?

"I think the way things are going we are going to try and and take it easy," says Joe. "We may do a couple more one offs - maybe some festivals over the next six or eight months. In 2019 we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that."

Read more at Atlantic City Weekly.

Billed as "Joe Perry And Friends", confirmed shows in support of Sweetzerland Manifesto are April 18th at the House of Blues in Boston, Hampton Beach Casino in Hampton Beach, NH on April 19th and Borgata Music Box in Atlantic City, NJ on April 20th.

Joe will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford with Gary Cherone of Extreme taking on the lead vocals. The first two gigs will also include sets from special guests Charlie Farren (onetime lead singer of The Joe Perry Project) and former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau's Engine Room. Visit joeperry.com for additional details.