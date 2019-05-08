AEROSMITH Share Highlights From First Month Of Las Vegas Residency; HD Video

Aerosmith have released highlights from the first month of their Deuces Are Wild residency at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch below:

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith released the video below, filmed on April 23: