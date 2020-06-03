AEROSMITH - Tennessee Bill Honors STEVEN TYLER For Work Supporting Neglected, Abused Girls

A joint resolution in the Tennessee House of Representatives seeks to acknowledge and honor the work of Aerosmith frontman and Nashville resident Steven Tyler, reports Fox17 Nashville.

HJR1154 focuses on Tyler's work as founder of Janie's Fund and Janie's House, a philanthropic program which helps girls who have suffered abuse or neglect. Tyler built the second of his Janie's House facilities in Bartlett, Tennessee last year in a partnership with Youth Villages.

According to the resolution, Tyler's initiatives are needed as 9.8% of the state's domestic-related incidents last year involved juvenile victims. The resolution also acknowledges the $500,000 Tyler has put up of his own money to found Janie's Fund.

