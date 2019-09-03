AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN Producer GLEN BALLARD Knocks More Than $1.5 Million Off Price Of Malibu Beach Cottage; Photo Gallery

Glen Ballard, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter (Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson) and producer (Aerosmith, Van Halen), has dropped the price of his waterfront listing in Malibu, California.

Los Angeles Times reports that after hitting the market for $7.99 million earlier this year, the beachfront retreat is now up for grabs at $6.35 million.

While the neighbours cram as much space as possible into their cramped oceanfront lots, Ballard’s home feels much more relaxed with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in just 1,100 square feet.

