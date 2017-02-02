AEVERIUM Gearing Up For Tour Dates Supporting DELAIN And LORD OF THE LOST

Germany's Aeverium have confirmed tour dates for early 2017 supporting Delain and Lord Of The Lost on two separate tours. Their schedule is as follows:

February (with Delain)

4 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

10 - Bibelot - Dordrecht, Netherlands

17 - Grenswerk - Venlo, Netherlands

March (with Delain)

17 - P60 - Amstelveen, Netherlands

March (with Lord Of The Lost)

30 - Backstage - München, Germany

31 - Gewerkschaftshaus - Erfurt, Germany

April (with Lord Of The Lost)

1 - Die Pumpe - Kiel, Germany

6 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

7 - Turbinenhalle-Oberhausen, Germany

8 - Pavillon - Hannover, Germany

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

22 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

27 - Szene- Wien, Austria

28 - Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

May (with Lord Of The Lost)

4 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Köln, Germany

6 - Große Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany

Aeverium recently released their full length debut album, Break Out, produced by Sander Gommans (HDK, ex-After Forever) and Amanda Somerville (Trillium, Kiske/Somerville, Avantasia). The tracklist is available below.

"Break Out"

"Distrust"

"Departed"

"Heaven´s Burning (Harvest Time)"

"Endless Space"

"Do You Remember"

"The Ground Beneath Your Feet"

"Rest in Peace"

"The Other Side"

"What are You Waiting For?"

"To Live Forever"

Acoustic EP (Deluxe Edition only)

"Distrust"

"Heaven´s Burning (Harvest Time)"

"The Ground Beneath Your Feet"

Aeverium's video for the first single, "Break Out", can be viewed below: