AEVERIUM Gearing Up For Tour Dates Supporting DELAIN And LORD OF THE LOST
February 2, 2017, an hour ago
Germany's Aeverium have confirmed tour dates for early 2017 supporting Delain and Lord Of The Lost on two separate tours. Their schedule is as follows:
February (with Delain)
4 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands
10 - Bibelot - Dordrecht, Netherlands
17 - Grenswerk - Venlo, Netherlands
March (with Delain)
17 - P60 - Amstelveen, Netherlands
March (with Lord Of The Lost)
30 - Backstage - München, Germany
31 - Gewerkschaftshaus - Erfurt, Germany
April (with Lord Of The Lost)
1 - Die Pumpe - Kiel, Germany
6 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
7 - Turbinenhalle-Oberhausen, Germany
8 - Pavillon - Hannover, Germany
20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany
21 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
22 - Astra - Berlin, Germany
27 - Szene- Wien, Austria
28 - Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
May (with Lord Of The Lost)
4 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany
5 - Essigfabrik - Köln, Germany
6 - Große Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany
Aeverium recently released their full length debut album, Break Out, produced by Sander Gommans (HDK, ex-After Forever) and Amanda Somerville (Trillium, Kiske/Somerville, Avantasia). The tracklist is available below.
"Break Out"
"Distrust"
"Departed"
"Heaven´s Burning (Harvest Time)"
"Endless Space"
"Do You Remember"
"The Ground Beneath Your Feet"
"Rest in Peace"
"The Other Side"
"What are You Waiting For?"
"To Live Forever"
Acoustic EP (Deluxe Edition only)
"Distrust"
"Heaven´s Burning (Harvest Time)"
"The Ground Beneath Your Feet"
Aeverium's video for the first single, "Break Out", can be viewed below: