AFTER THE BURIAL Debuts "Behold The Crown" Music Video

After The Burial have released a video for the new single, "Behold The Crown", featured on the band's upcoming Evergreen album, out on April 19th via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the Erez Bader-directed video below.

Tracklisting:

"Behold The Crown"

"Exit, Exist"

"11/26"

"In Flux"

"Respire"

"Quicksand"

"The Great Repeat"

"To Challenge Existence"

"A Pulse Exchanged"

"Behold The Crown" video: