AFTER THE BURIAL Debuts "Behold The Crown" Music Video
February 27, 2019, 39 minutes ago
After The Burial have released a video for the new single, "Behold The Crown", featured on the band's upcoming Evergreen album, out on April 19th via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the Erez Bader-directed video below.
Tracklisting:
"Behold The Crown"
"Exit, Exist"
"11/26"
"In Flux"
"Respire"
"Quicksand"
"The Great Repeat"
"To Challenge Existence"
"A Pulse Exchanged"
"Behold The Crown" video: