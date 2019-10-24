AGENT STEEL Founder/Vocalist JOHN CYRIIS On Briefly Joining MEGADETH - "DAVE MUSTAINE Was Not Prepared To Launch The First Album With My Lyrical Subjects"

In a long interview/feature with Crystal Logic and Andreas Anderou, John Cyriis, singer and founder of Agent Steel, reveals for the first time, details about the time he briefly joined Megadeth before the release of that band's debut album.

John Cyriis: "I learned the Megadeth setlist, and even wrote lyrics for numerous songs, which we polished into a precious gem, by way of intensive rehearsals. Everything seemed to go pretty well in the band, within the band, with the music.. as I really enjoyed the company, professionalism, and witnessing the daily all out kick-ass shredding executed by Dave Mustaine, Dave Ellefson, and of course, I needn’t leave out the percussion majesty of Mr. Dijon Carruthers.

"It was very cool, as there was a mutual respect between us which made me feel certain that the band was headed for guaranteed super-stardom. Every rehearsal felt like a conquering exposé of gallant nights, securing their platforms on the highest stages, ready to take over the fucking world. However, the end to that story is quite sad, as we became a rather close and tight as a band.

"One day I came home, sadly learning of the news from my mom, that the Daves had dropped by, and left with her an envelope filled with my lyrics that I had left in Dave Ellefson’s van. She went on to explain how Dave Mustaine said that he would probably regret this move he was making but he was not prepared to launch the first Megadeth album with my lyrical subjects, touching on the entire Alien concept, etc., and my lyrical obsession with the possibility of life existing on other planets was a bit much for his mind that preferred subjects touching on human endeavours and politics. He further went on to explain that his vision for Megadeth was more politically and socially oriented, adding that I was a great singer and a nice friend, but they felt they needed to move on. He and Dave Ellefson were very polite and respectfully forthcoming with my mom, reiterating the fact that they were certain that I would succeed in whatever I did with my life, especially if I continued to pursue a life as a vocalist in the metal music genre.

"To tell you the truth, I kinda felt relieved at Daves move, because despite Dave being a phenomenal guitarist in all respects, and Dave Ellefson being one of the absolute monsters of metal music bass guitar majesty, I had my heart set on fronting a two-guitar band, which Megadeth was not at that time. So.. that is where I had plowed forward to initiate Agent Steel."

Read the full interview at Crystal Logic.