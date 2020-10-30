AGNOSTIC FRONT Release Official "Urban Decay" Music Video

Agnostic Front have released the official video for "Urban Decay", a track from the band's twelfth studio album, Get Loud!, released late last year via Nuclear Blast.

Roger Miret tells Forbes: "A little history on the song itself, this was the first song we wrote for our album Get Loud!. Originally when I set off to write lyrics for the album, I wanted to do something that I did only once, which was back in 1991 when I did the lyrics for an album called One Voice, which is a theme album. It was basically like our The Wall and not in popularity but in the way it was approached. The whole album was a theme and it revolved around one story. So I had a book that was released in August of 2017 (My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grits, Guts & Glory), and basically I wanted to write this album (Get Loud!) within the story of my life and my autobiography. I was taking content from the book, and I first wanted to do like my chapters and stuff like that, so “Urban Decay” was actually the first thing you read in my book. And I thought it would be a cool way to approach it, kind of like a cool theme based on it. But then after a few songs in that vein and in that writing, there’s only so much that I can write about because I already wrote my book.

"The song itself is kind of like me taking you back to the Lower East Side, but back in 1981 when the Lower East Side was a different animal then what we see today. And it talks about what the Lower East Side was and what it was full of, you know danger and degenerates, it was unsafe, there was no room for weak people. Basically you had to be strong to survive and get through it, and on all levels, not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and everything. Obviously It talks about all the violence that was around then, and then verse two goes into a certain incident about a fight that took place around that time, a knife fight. But it’s basically a story of how the Lower East Side used to be, and just giving you a little bit of a flash of a certain time and place."

Read more at Forbes, and watch the video below: