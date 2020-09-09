AGONIZER To Continue Halo Saga With New Guitarist

Finnish melodic metal band Agonizer's Halo saga, which started in the spring of 2019, has come to its second part. The Halo II (digital release), which sees the light of day on September 11, 2020, includes two new Agonizer tracks. Halo II is also the first recording that the band will release together with guitarist Samu Väisänen.

“Originally, Halo was supposed to be a full-length album that was to be divided into two parts (Halo I and Halo II). We recorded the drum tracks to five songs of this Halo I at the Electric Fox studio in Jyväskylä in February 2019. After that, unfortunately, our guitarist Jari-Pekka “Jasso” Perälä left the band. With the boys (singer Markku Kuikka and drummer Atte Palokangas) we thought for a while how this thing will be handled, and only three songs composed by me were released as an emergency solution,” says Agonizer bassist Jussi Tikka.

The songs “Halo” and “Fool”, which are now being released, are Jasso Perälä's compositions left over from the January 2019 sessions. With suitably meandering structures and rich melodies, the songs represent guaranteed Agonizer quality.

“At the end of the ‘Sadness’, I dared to ask Jasso for permission to run these two other songs to the finish line, ‘cause the drums were already finished. Permission came and the band was happy. These two songs thus became Halo II. Of course, this also means that Halo III is coming someday,” Tikka states.

Jussi Tikka is satisfied with the contribution of his band's new guitarist.

“When the smoke had landed after Jasso, I dared to put a guitarist search notice on the muusikoiden.net. There were a surprising number of contacts and from a wide variety of people. When I saw Samu’s video,that was it. Samu plays all the guitars on Halo II, also the solos are his handwriting.”

And does Agonizer have gigs planned, if only the current corona situation allows it?

“The world is living in a strange time, and perhaps right now I consider it a priority to offer people experiences in the form of a new audio recording. It is hoped that the world will somehow recover from this and that Agonizer will also be met from the stages sometime,” Tikka says.