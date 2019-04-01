AI WEIWEI Inspired Free Heavy Metal Show Announced For Toronto

Ai Weiwei is one of the world’s most influential artists and human rights activists, as well as one of China’s most formidable critics. Known for smashing conventions—and ceramics—with iconic works like Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn, he upends the cultural traditions and materials of his native China.

On April 16th in Toronto, Ontario at The Gardiner Museum, a free metal show will take place.

When Ai Weiwei was released from his detainment by the Chinese government in 2011, he put out the self-proclaimed heavy metal single “Dumbass” as “a kind of self-therapy” to help him deal with the traumatic experience of being held in detention by the state.

With this in mind, writer, on-camera personality, and musician Sarah Kitteringham (Banger TV) facilitates an in-gallery heavy metal listening exercise, followed by a metal show featuring angry queer gloom cult Vile Creature; author, activist, and musician Chris Colohan (Sect/Cursed/Burning Love); and political & emotional hardcore band Tashme.

