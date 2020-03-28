AIRBOURNE - Postponed North American Tour Now Cancelled

Back on March 17th, Australian rockers Airbourne postponed their North American spring tour, which was slated to kick off April 30th in New York City, and conclude on May 24th in Quebec City. Fans were told to keep their tickets for the new dates. This was, of course, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, sadly, those postponed tour dates have been cancelled. A statement from Airbourne reads:

"G’day to our mates in the USA & Canada,

After previously announcing the postponement of our spring headline tour, we are here to let you know that it is now unfortunately cancelled.

As you can imagine, everyone’s touring schedules - not to mention your livelihoods - have been blown to shreds by the COVID-19 pandemic so we are making this announcement to ensure that you can seek a refund now from your point of purchase, rather than wait for rescheduled dates.

Rest assured, we are still working behind the scenes on rescheduling the North American leg of the Boneshaker World Tour for 2021 & you will be the first to know when that has been confirmed!

Thanks for your continued support.

Stay safe & we’ll see ya on the other side of this craziness!

- Joel, Ryan, Streety & Harri"

(Photo courtesy of Travis Shinn Photography)