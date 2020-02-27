AKURION Featuring CRYPTOPSY, NEURAXIS, AUGURY, CATTLE DECAPITATION Members To Release Debut Album In April; "Year Of The Long Pig" Lyric Video Streaming

Montreal-based metal band, Akurion, will release their debut full-length album, Come Forth To Me, on April 10 via Redefining Darkness Records. Pre-order here. A lyric video for the song "Year Of The Long Pig" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Leave Them Scars" (Feat. Gorguts' Luc Lemay)

"Petals From A Rose Eventually Wither to Black"

"Yet Ye See Them"

"Souvenir Gardens"

"Bedsores to the Bone"

"Wallow in Magnificent Pity"

"Year of the Long Pig"

"Kingdom Overcome"

"Year Of The Long Pig" lyric video:

"Leave Them Scars":

Come Forth to Me by AKURION

Lineup:

Mike DiSalvo - Vocals (Coma Cluster Void, ex-Cryptopsy)

Rob Milley - Guitars (Neuraxis, NeCrotic Mutation)

Oli Pinard - Bass (Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation, Neuraxis, Vengeful)

Tommy McKinnon - Drums (Conflux, ex-Neuraxis & ex-Augury)