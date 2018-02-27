AL DI MEOLA Discusses Writing Opus Album - "I Wanted To Go Deeper"; Video

Al Di Meola - the brilliant, virtuosic multi-instrumentalist, composer, and arranger, who is considered to be one of the most innovative musicians and a living legend - recently released his brand new studio album, Opus, via earMUSIC. In the video below, Al talks about adding depth to the songs by adding different elements, as well as rhythm and musical storytelling.

Al Di Meola is a pioneer of blending world music, rock, and jazz. His ongoing fascination for complex rhythmic syncopation, combined with provocative lyrical melodies and sophisticated harmony, has been the heart of his music throughout a celebrated career that has spanned over four decades.

The Grammy Award-winner achieved worldwide fame for both, being a solo artist and for his collaborations with Frank Zappa, Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Paco De Lucia, John McLaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stanley Clarke, Luciano Pavarotti, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Santana, Steve Winwood, Herbie Hancock, and many more. Al Di Meola holds the highest amount of guitar awards in different categories from Guitar Player magazine (US).

With a curriculum vitae rich of exciting musical moments and incredible works, Al Di Meola is still challenging himself pushing his music towards new boundaries but with a more relaxed way to see things. Over the last few years he has in fact literally started all over, reinventing himself in both, his private life and music.

"With Opus, I wanted to further my compositional skills as I think that the evolution of this part of my persona has labelled me more composer/guitarist than guitarist/composer," says Di Meola. "At the same time, this record also marks a new era in my life. For the first time in my life, I have written music being happy. I'm in a wonderful relationship with my wife, I have a baby girlm and a beautiful family that inspires me every day. I believe it shows in the music."

Tracklisting:

"Milonga Noctiva: Wandering In The Dark" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Broken Heart"

"Ava's Dream Sequence Lullaby"

"Cerreto Sannita" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Notorious"

"Frozen In Time"

"Escapado"

"Pomp"

"Left Unsaid"

"Insieme"

"Rebels" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Ava's Dream Sequence Lullaby" video:

"Broken Heart" video:

Al Di Meola's commentary:

"Milonga Noctiva: Wandering In The Dark" - “The inspiration derived from the more emotional side of Nuevo Tango."

"Broken Heart" - "A piece I had originally written for orchestra in a less rhythmic way. This new version represents a more lyrical approach with electric guitar as its main voice combining the original feeling with enhanced rhythm."

"Ava's Dream Sequence Lullaby" - “As I watched my baby daughter moving to music, I naturally came up with this very lullaby-like melody. And what started out as a simple lullaby turned into a suite-like composition.”

"Cerreto Sannita" - "Named after my grandfather’s village in the region of Campania, Italy. Last year in June, my wife surprised me with a trip to the village and the places my grandfather had frequented. I also received the honorary citizenship of the town. It was one of the most emotional moments in my life. I hadn't expected such a warm welcome and meeting so many 'Di Meolas' I had never known before."

"Notorious" - “When I was writing this piece, I was thinking of Led Zeppelin meets Al Di Meola.”

"Frozen In Time" - "This song I wrote at 5 AM and it just poured out of me so effortlessly that I realized I shouldn't lose the opportunity to write it down. The offset lyrical melody against the 5/4 arpeggiated harmonic movement makes this piece for me very special."

"Escapado" - "Here's a piece that was directly influenced by the Tango movement. During the recording, this piece went through the most changes of all. The end result is just something I can't describe in words. I think each listener will come back with a different vibe from this particular piece."

"Pomp" - "'Pomp' is a duet that reminds me of an avantgarde procession featuring Moroccan master percussionist Rhani Krija."

"Left Unsaid" - "This is a piece that I wrote late at night in Miami where I do a lot of my writing while my wife and baby daughter were asleep in the next room. It represents a very peaceful and happy time that cannot be put into words."

"Insieme" - "A more complex, highly syncopated multi-part composition with more intricate counterpoint."

"Rebels" - "Walking from the hippie era incense vibe of St. Mark's Place over to the Fillmore East, changing to a Motor Cycle on Fourth Street in the East Village where the Hells Angels held court, arriving in Little Havanna in Miami."