Albania's CROSSBONES Release "Realigning The Truth" Music Video

Albania's Crossbones have released a video for the song "Realigning The Truth", taken from the band's upcoming album, The Awakening, to be released via Alpha Omega Records. Watch below.

Comments the band: "We wanted to have an "on-the-road" and "behind-the-scenes" video. It's all about the journey, right? A mix of rehearsals, backstage moments and live on stage during our performance at Balkan Metal Meeting 5, Club Palma on the 18th of May 2019, Tuzla/Bosnia and Herzegovina. Video directed by Duke. New album recorded, mixed and master by Alex Azzali at Alpha Omega Records, Como/Italy."

The Awakening tracklisting:

"Under My Scars"

"Enlightened Fury"

"Realigning The Truth"

"The Awakening"

"Face Off"

"Facing My Fears"

"Shine"

"Man-Made God"

"Realigning The Truth" video: