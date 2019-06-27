Albania's CROSSBONES Release "Realigning The Truth" Music Video
June 27, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Albania's Crossbones have released a video for the song "Realigning The Truth", taken from the band's upcoming album, The Awakening, to be released via Alpha Omega Records. Watch below.
Comments the band: "We wanted to have an "on-the-road" and "behind-the-scenes" video. It's all about the journey, right? A mix of rehearsals, backstage moments and live on stage during our performance at Balkan Metal Meeting 5, Club Palma on the 18th of May 2019, Tuzla/Bosnia and Herzegovina. Video directed by Duke. New album recorded, mixed and master by Alex Azzali at Alpha Omega Records, Como/Italy."
The Awakening tracklisting:
"Under My Scars"
"Enlightened Fury"
"Realigning The Truth"
"The Awakening"
"Face Off"
"Facing My Fears"
"Shine"
"Man-Made God"
"Realigning The Truth" video: