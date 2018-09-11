ALCATRAZZ To Release New Live Album, Parole Denied - Tokyo 2017; "Skyfire" (Live) Video Streaming

As part of the Graham Bonnet Band's 2017 The Book tour in Japan, a three-night special engagement and reunion of Alcatrazz was presented much to the delight of the Japanese hard rock faithful. December 7th will see the release of Parole Denied - Tokyo 2017, a special documentation of these special shows on 2CD/DVD and digital formats. Pre-order here, and watch a video for "Skyfire" from the release, below.

Founding Alcatrazz members, Graham Bonnet (vocals), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards) and Gary Shea (bass), reunited after 33 years for a unique series of shows in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo, Japan in March 2017. For the special occasion, the band was rounded out by Mark Benquechea (drums) and Conrado Pesinato (guitars), both from the Graham Bonnet Band.

In addition to this unique farewell performance captured via audio and video, Alcatrazz raided the archives and added some unreleased bonus tracks taken from the original sessions recorded in 1985, including one song, “Emotion”, with a young Steve Vai on guitar.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Night Of The Shooting Star"

"Ohayo Tokyo"

"Too Young To Die...Too Drunk To Live"

"Suffer Me"

"God Blessed Video"

"Will You Be Home Tonight"

"Jet To Jet"

"Witchwood"

"Skyfire"

"Hiroshima Mon Amour"

"Island In The Sun"

CD2

"Emotion" (Studio Demo)

"No Imagination" (Studio Demo)

"Losing You Is Winning" (Studio Demo)

"Please Call Me" (Studio Demo)

"Blue Boar" (Studio Demo)

"Ohayo Tokyo" (Studio Demo)

"Set Me Free" (Rehearsal / Studio Demo)

"Rider" (Rehearsal / Studio Demo)

DVD

"Night Of The Shooting Star"

"Ohayo Tokyo"

"Too Young To Die...Too Drunk To Live"

"Suffer Me"

"God Blessed Video"

"Will You Be Home Tonight"

"Jet To Jet"

"Witchwood"

"Skyfire"

"Hiroshima Mon Amour"

"Island In The Sun"

"Hiroshima Mon Amour" (Soundcheck)

"Skyfire" video:

Additionally, the Graham Bonnet Band has announced a US tour where they will be performing the first Alcatrazz album, No Parole From Rock N Roll, from front to back along with the other hits from their and Graham's catalog.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

October

3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

4 - Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV

5 - Hilltop Tavern - Apple Valley, CA

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

13 - Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

14 - Red Carpet - St Cloud, MN

16 - Eddies - Granite City, IL

Alcatrazz was formed in 1983 by former Rainbow and Michael Schenker vocalist Graham Bonnet along with Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea and they would go on to make three studio albums in the 1980s. The band’s debut album included a young Swedish guitarist, Yngwie Malmsteen and their second album featured guitar virtuoso Steve Vai. Alcatrazz split up in 1987 after the release of their third album, “Dangerous Games.”