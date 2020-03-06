ALCEST Release Remixed Version Of “Sapphire” By PERTURBATOR

Last year, influential French “blackgaze” duo Alcest released their sixth studio album Spiritual Instinct through Nuclear Blast. Warmly-received by press and fans alike, the album scored the band their highest chart position in several countries, including Germany (#12) and Switzerland (#30).

Today, the band presents an alternate version of their deeply emotional track “Sapphire”, remixed by electro/synth wave legend James Kent aka Perturbator. The song was included alongside two other tracks on the bonus EP that was only available with deluxe versions of “Spiritual Instinct”, but is now being made available digitally for the first time.

On the new single, founder Neige comments: "French artist James Kent from Perturbator is a master at playing with the darker side of ‘80s electronic music and we were really excited to hear how a rework of ‘Sapphire’ by him would sound. ‘Sapphire’ was already inspired by bands like The Cure so it was amazing to receive James’ version, who turned it into a stunning dark wave track."

"It was an immense pleasure to work with Alcest on Sapphire. I think the track turned out to be a good blend of what we do best and is a nice hommage to our love for post punk and cold wave." - James Kent aka Perturbator

Worldwide Chart Entries:

#12 Germany

#30 Switzerland

#34 Finland

#59 Italy (Physical)

#63 Austria

#92 Belgium (VL)

#106 France

UK:

#7 Rock | #22 Indie

US:

#6 Top New Artist Albums | #13 Current Hard Music Albums | #74 Top Current Albums

