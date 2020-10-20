ALDO NOVA Releases Official Video For "I'm A Survivor"

Canadian rocker, musician and Grammy winning writer/producer, Aldo Nova, has released an official video for the song "I'm A Survivor", from his 2018 album, Aldo Nova 2.0. Watch below.

“We’re all "Survivors”, COVID 19 won’t keep us down," says Aldo Nova on his live stage setup for the filming of the video.

The video also features Timothy Gaines (bass), Billy Carmassi (drums), Mike Bruno (rhythm guitar) and Sebastien Cloutier (keyboards). Directed and edited by Christian Jacques. Lighting design by Pierre E. Roy.

The song is pure rock with a capital "R" with a message from Aldo to never give up and never give in no matter how much life beats you down, just fight and get back up and kick it in the teeth.

Look out for Aldo Nova's new song, "Hey Ladi Dadi", out now. One listen will let you know that Aldo Nova 2020 rocks harder than ever before. Available to stream and to buy on all the digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more.

To get everyone fired up for the "Hey Ladi Dadi" single, Aldo previously released a COVID-19 version of his 1982 hit, "Fantasy", shot and recorded in his home studio in Montreal. Watch below: