ALDO NOVA To Discuss New Band Lineup Along With JACK FROST, TIM GAINES On Facebook Live Tonight

Canadian hard rock guitarist, songwriter, producer Aldo Nova is famously known for the hit song “Fantasy” from his 1982 solo album. But since then his musical career goes beyond that, including songwriting credits for Jon Bon Jovi to Celine Dion, and seven studio albums and a forthcoming 23-song, rock opera titled The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage, which is due out in May 2021.

Recently, Aldo announced guitarist Jack frost (Seven Witches, Bronx Casket Co.), and bassist Tim Gaines (ex-Stryper), as the latest members of his band.

Aldo will be going live tonight, November 3,, at 8 PM, EST, talking to Rich Catino (BraveWords), and Jack Mangan (Am I Evil graphic novel, Metal Hall Of Fame), about the news, and he will be joined by Jack and Tim.

Tune in to the broadcast live from the Metal Asylum Facebook page, here.

Aldo Novo announced the additions to his band lineup last week, stating "I just wanted to introduce you to the newest addition to my band, the notorious Jack Frost, guitar player extraordinaire. He plays like a monster and his stage presence is absolutely magnetic. This is my lineup for the tour when things go back to normal, me, Aldo Nova on guitar and vocals, Tim Gaines (Stryper) on bass and vocals, Billy Carmassi (Montrose) on drums, and Jack Frost on guitar and vocals. I feel sorry for any band that would dare to play after us. As I say, Aldo Nova's back and get the f...k out of my way."

