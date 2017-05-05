ALESTORM Release “Mexico” Music Video

Heavy metal pirates of Alestorm have released a video for the track “Mexico”, featured on the band’s upcoming fifth full length album, No Grave But The Sea.

Says the band: “Oh wow! It's Cinco de Mayo, so let's celebrate with a song dedicated to our favorite country in the world - MEXICO! Like most of our music, this song is about drinking, pirates, and explosions. And don't worry, it's not a real donkey, it's just Bobo and Elliot in a donkey costume."

No Grave But The Sea will be released on May 26th via Napalm Records.

No Grave But The Sea tracklisting:

“No Grave But The Sea”

“Mexico”

“To The End Of The World”

“Alestorm”

“Bar und Imbiss”

“Fucked With An Anchor”

“Pegleg Potion”

“Man The Pumps”

“Rage Of The Pentahook”

“Treasure Island”

“Alestorm” video:

No other band in the galaxy creates such epic modern symphonic folk metal anthems with endless hooks that will be stuck in your head until the heat death of the universe. Or in Alestorm's own words... "Stupid songs about getting drunk and stealing treasure". Twisted together with blistering harmonized guitar & keyboard solos, thunderous power metal majesty, and unrelenting modern metal riffing, No Grave But The Sea is nothing less than the perfect soundtrack to the most epic battle of your life. "A pirate's life is simple; we drink and steal and kill!" So raise up your tankard into the sky for this brand new treasure of pirate metal.

Pre-order your copy of Alestorm's upcoming album at this location.

In support of their new album, Alestorm will be heavily hitting the road this year with shows in the States and Europe, including the Vans Warped Tour, which will kick off in June. Find the band’s tour schedule here.