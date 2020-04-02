ALESTORM Release Music Video For New Single “Treasure Chest Party Quest”

Ahoy, filthy landlubbers: Alestorm has just landed ashore with a brand new single, “Treasure Chest Party Quest”, fresh off of their upcoming album, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, out on May 29 via Napalm Records.

Captain Christopher Bowes transports the listener right into another world the Alestorm way - with a lot of bloody good rum underlined by a striking melody and a choir full of drunken sea emperors. They make one thing crystal clear: they will come for your treasure chest while partying so hard they probably won’t even remember they stole your riches. An unmistakably catchy chorus will get you hooked immediately, and a little promise on the side: you won’t get this song out of your head for at least a fortnight.

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” is accompanied by an audiovisual created in typical chaotic and colorful Alestorm fashion. A wild visual ride through the minds of the “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” that only they could dream up. Track suits, gambling, sportscars and newborn babies galore… they’re just here to have fun! They came to take all your money and party, convince yourself and watch the video below.

Alestorm on the new video: "Oh wow! We tried our very best to make a video that would alienate as many of our fans as possible. I think we succeeded! This song is about giving birth to yourself, selling out, and driving awful Yugoslavian cars. All the classic elements of pirate metal!"

Known for their signature attitude and unashamedly catchy tunes, the crew, led by Captain Christopher Bowes, is proud to present eleven bombastic pirate anthems, kept in their signature unadulterated, chaotic fashion that will pull the rug out from under your feet.

Breaking the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, Alestorm will be joined by Ally Storch of Subway to Sally (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy - amongst others! The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure seeker and the wildest pirate parties out there. “Chomp Chomp”, featuring vocals of Vreth of Finntroll, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don’t take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the “Pirate’s Scorn” and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back...

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Alestorm album without their unique sense of humor - this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing “Treasure Chest Party Quest” or the surprising “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Although the Curse Of The Crystal Coconut may remain a mystery for now, one thing is for sure - it will make you throw all the conventionalities aside and join this humorous pirate crew on their most fierce and grim journey so far!

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

Tour dates:

June

4 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

12 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

14 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

4 - Villafranca di Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

9 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

31 - Ternopil, Ukraine- Faine Misto

August

6 - Pula, Croatia - Headbanger’s Holiday

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

21 - Haddeby, Germany - Baltic Open Air

September

5 - Selb, Germany - Festival Medieval

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - guitar

Mate Bodor - bass

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)