ALESTORM Release ""Shit Boat (No Fans)" Animated Video

The notorious Pirate Kings, Alestorm, hit the worldwide charts with their new long-player, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut. Now the time has come to unleash the fourth video off the album, “Shit Boat (No Fans)”. The animated masterpiece takes you straight onto the worst pirate ship you could possibly imagine - and Alestorm takes no prisoners!

“Shit Boat (No Fans)” is about 75 seconds of music that will be stuck in your head forever. It’s pure hedonism and unadulterated fun - a trademark Alestorm tune!

Alestorm on “Shit Boat (No Fans)”: "Oh wow, everyone knows that short songs are the best songs, so naturally we had to make a music video for the shortest song on our album. This animation was put together by the lovely people at RMIT University in Melbourne, and it features all the classic elements of an Alestorm video: Magical Girl transformations, giant Hungarian men dropping turds on your garden, rubber ducks, and crudely drawn cartoon penises. Enjoy!"

Producer Aaron McLoughlin on the video: “Yeah, the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's going to take a helluva lot more than that to stop RMIT Animation students from drawing pirates. The video took 17 weeks to complete and lecturer Simon Norton did an awesome job producing and directing it under quarantine. Each team member worked from home to create the most epic swashbuckling pirate adventure you're likely to see this year!”

Order Curse Of The Crystal Coconut here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” video:

“Fannybaws” video:

“Tortuga” video:

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard