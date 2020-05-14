ALESTORM Releases New Single "Fannybaws"; Official Video Streaming

Alestorm has just released the third single from their upcoming album, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, out on May 29 via Napalm Records. “Fannybaws” tells the story of the fearsome pirate who killed the mighty terror squid and fought against the Vikings - wearing nothing but a tiger pelt! The melding of rhythmic guitar riffs and Captain Chris Bowes’ raspy voice, both underlined by smashing drums, will channel your inner swashbuckler faster than you can say arrrggh!

Accompanying the new single, Alestorm have delivered a third official video in support of Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - decked in their adored tumultuous pirate fashion, of course. Lift your eyepatch and see for yourself - sail the seas with the great “Fannybaws”.

Alestorm on the new video: “Oh wow! The history of Scotland is full of tales of mighty pirates, and none were as feared as the legendary Phann'aig Bhall (otherwise known as "Fannybaws" in Lowland Scots). I hope we've done his epic seafaring legacy justice with this song, and we hope you all enjoy singing along with it. Meet yer dad and smell yer maw!”

Breaking the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, Alestorm will be joined by Ally Storch of Subway to Sally (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy - amongst others! The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure seeker and the wildest pirate parties out there. “Chomp Chomp”, featuring vocals of Vreth of Finntroll, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don’t take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the “Pirate’s Scorn” and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back...

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Alestorm album without their unique sense of humor - this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing “Treasure Chest Party Quest” or the surprising “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Although the Curse Of The Crystal Coconut may remain a mystery for now, one thing is for sure - it will make you throw all the conventionalities aside and join this humorous pirate crew on their most fierce and grim journey so far!

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Tortuga” video:

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)