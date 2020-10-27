ALEX SKOLNICK Announces Podcast Partnership With Osiris Media For "Moods & Modes"; Guests On "Past, Present, Future, Live!"; Video

“For me just to get out from the place that I grew up in, that was essential. That was major. It lit a fire.” - Alex Skolnick

Osiris Podcast is excited to release their latest episode of the multidimensional, multimedia podcast series - Past, Present, Future, Live! - featuring legendary thrash metal guitarist Alex Skolnick. Host RJ Bree talks with Skolnick, who at age 16 joined the band Testament, which would become one of the bands that defined the thrash metal scene of the late 1980s.

Skolnick discusses studying with Joe Satriani, touring the world with some of the leading metal bands, and changing his life completely by moving to New York, studying jazz, and forming the Alex Skolnick Trio, which is still playing jazz today. We also discussed his new podcast, Moods & Modes, which is now part of the Osiris family.

After the interview, Skolnick performs "Unbound," "Gymnopedie," and "Beth" by KISS. These videos and all other Past, Present, Future, Live! performances can be found on the Osiris Media YouTube Channel. Music from all the artists mentioned in this interview can be streamed on the Past, Present, Future, Live! Spotify playlist.

