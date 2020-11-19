ALEX VAN HALEN's Stage-Played Invasion Tour 1980 Drum Kit Available For Purchase

Reverb.com is now listing Alex Van Halen's stage-played complete drum kit used during Van Halen's Invasion tour in 1980. Following is the listing description:

"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Alex Van Halen stage-played complete kit on Van Halen 1980 Invasion Tour, photo documented w/ drums and cymbals obtained directly from Alex through author of CRASH: The World's Greatest Drum Kits (no gong or fire extinguisher included). Was on display at the RRHOF. See pix for details. A portion of proceeds goes to charity."

Alex Van Halen, who was at Eddie Van Halen's side when he passed away on October 6 after a long battle with cancer, released a tribute to his brother via Van Halen News Desk.

With the caption, "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al," Alex shared the photo below:

Eddie Van Halen's final Instagram post, dated May 8, was a tribute to his younger brother on his birthday. Eddie captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!!"



