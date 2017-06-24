ALEX VAN HALEN’s Son Says His Dad “Plays His Cards Close To His Chest” When It Comes To Rock N’ Roll Stories

There is another Van Halen that’s chasing his dreams, not in music, but in the sports world. Alex Van Halen’s son Aric is excelling in steeplechase, although he failed to advance last night (Friday, June 24th) at the US track and field championships.

"He's proud that I found something I'm good at and I love to do," he tells ABC News. “It didn't matter what it was. Making it to the Olympic trials last year was a huge accomplishment for me and for him to say, 'My son went to the Olympic trials.’”

When asked about growing up in a rock n’ roll hall of fame family he adds: "My dad occasionally tells me stories, but I really don't ask because when he wants to tell me, he can tell me," Aric said. "He likes to play his cards close to his chest."

Although he didn't follow his father to the stage, he does appreciate a good karaoke session.

"I can't sing a lick, but every time I go I do 'Panama,'" Aric said. "It's so much fun."

