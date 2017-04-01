ALFAHANNE - New Song Featuring KAMPFAR Singer Streaming

Sweden's self-styled “Alfapokalyptic Rockers”, Alfahanne, have launched another song from their upcoming album, Det Nya Svarta, due out on April 7th via Indie Recordings. Check out “Satans verser” featuring Kampfar singer Dolk below.



According to the band the track itself "has so many meanings depending on who is doing the listening. But the first and obvious layer is about raising children in a world that is totally fucked up. Should you lock your doors and just protect them from what's going on? Or stand up and speak your satanic verses?"





Hailing from Eskilstuna, Alfahanne burst onto the scene in 2010 with the avowed intent to bring back a sense of danger to rock n’ roll. Playing what the band calls “Alfapocalyptic Rock”, which mixes black metal with classic rock and punk, and good old rock n’ roll, Alfahanne have created their own style of music, full of the kind of swagger and attitude that earns them plaudits from critics and fans alike.

Add to this the fact that Alfahanne were, right from the word go, able to attract high calibre guests such as as Taake’s Hoest, Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth, Helheim’s V’gandr, Kvelertak frontman Erlend Hjelvik, Spellgoth from Horna and Turmion Katilot, and Nattfursth from Sorhin, not just on their first two albums, but also live on stage, and have continued this enviable the tradition with Det Nya Svarta, and you know you have something pretty special.

The band's lineup of Pehr Skjoldhammer on vocals and guitar, Fredrik Sööberg on guitars, Niklas Åström on drums and Jimmy Wiberg on bass, have a couple of decades of experience under their belts in bands like Vinterland and early Maze Of Torment. Bringing that experience to the studio Alfahanne released their debut full-length album Alfapokalyps on Dark Essence Records in 2014.

This was followed by Blod Eld Alfa in 2015, and, within a short two-year period , Alfahanne's high energy, exuberance, and easy going, friendly interaction with the fans (both on and off the stage) brought the band to the attention of audiences world-wide, garnering them a legion of fans.

Frontman Skjoldhammer explains that with their third full-length album Alfahanne continues to explore the dark side of mankind: "Alfahanne's lyrics are very personal and have many layers of dirt. Once you dig deeper into them you find many truths as I see them. Alfahanne will never lean to the left or to the right or write about political issues. The only political issue that is close to our hearts is equal rights but the flipside of that same coin is that we think everyone is equally.... Equally useless."

Det Nya Svarta was recorded at the Dödskult studio by Alfahanne's Pehr Skjoldhammer and Mixed and mastered by Stamos Koliousis. Guests on the album include Kampfar’s Dolk, David Lindh from Yvonne & Broder Daniel, Sanrabb from Gehenna, and Nadine Skjoldhammer

Tracklisting:

“Satans verser” (with Dolk from Kampfar)

“Stigmata”

“Avgrundsgravitation” (with David Lindh from Yvonne & Broder Daniel)

“Klubb 27”

“Mitt mörker är mörkare än ditt” (with Nadine Skjoldhammer)

“Dödsmaskin” (with Samrabb from Gehenna)

“Även hund har sin dag”

“Svarta får”

“Det nya svarta”



"Stigmata" stream:





Commenting on their collaboration with Indie Recordings Alfahanne had this to say: "We think Indie is a natural choice for us and we are very pleased to be collaborating with them. Now we just hope that they are aware that they have thrown a bone to a dog, fed the beast, poured gasoline on the fire and unchained a monster."

Det Nya Svarta is now available to pre-order in CD and Vinyl formats here, and in Digital format here.