ALFAHANNE Release Music Video For “Slutdestination Eskilstuna” Track Featuring SHINING Vocalist NIKLAS KVARFORTH

Swedish death cult outfit, Alfahanne, have released a video for the track “Slutdestination Eskilstuna”, featuring Shining vocalist, Niklas Kvarforth. The song is featured on Alfahanne’s 2015 album, Blod Eld Alfa, available via Dark Essence Records.

Video by Patricia Thomas Band Management Productions, photographed by Håvard Nesbø at Krøsset in Oslo, Norway, on November 12th, 2016.

Says the band: “Alfahanne would like to wish a very Happy New Year to all our friends and fans, and all the great musicians we have worked with or shared a stage with over the past year. We've been a little quiet recently because we've been busy putting the finishing touches on all aspects of our next album, one that we're excited to be sharing with you in the coming year. In the meantime we've put together a little video for you all, with a track from our last album, and featuring photos by Håvard Nesbø taken in Oslo during our last show of 2016, when we appeared with our friends from Slegest. Hope to see many of you along the road in 2017.”

