ALICE COOPER And DENNIS DUNAWAY Help Unveil New Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Exhibit, "Part Of The Machine: Rock & Pinball" - "Your Parents Are Gonna Hate This Machine," Says Alice; Video

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Part Of The Machine: Rock & Pinball is an interactive exhibit showcasing rock-themed, playable pinball machines combined with historic merchandise and artifacts to explore the artistic portrayal of artists and bands.

Alice Cooper and bassist Dennis Dunaway were in town to christen their pinball machine at the exhibit. Alice told FOX8's Gabe Spiegel how his pinball machine is extra loud and animated, but added that parents should still love it.

"If you're 75 now, you were a Beatles fan or hard rock fan. At 75, you used to be a Sinatra fan. Now rock has grown up. So parents shouldn't hate this."

Rock and roll and pinball have a lot in common. Loud, colourful and rebellious, it was inevitable that the two would combine to celebrate rock’s icons. Inside the exhibit you'll find machines featuring icons such as KISS, Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper, Dolly Parton, The Who, Elton John and more. All the machines on display are playable by visitors.

On display: From Peter Criss of KISS’ drum set to Dolly Parton’s dress that inspired the backglass for the Dolly Parton pinball machine, fans will find other artifacts on display as they learn more about the popular pinball and rock subculture.

Highlight items include:

- Pete Townshend of The Who’s acoustic guitar used to compose “Pinball Wizard”

- A rare Andy Warhol piece, “Little Electric Chair”

- An electric chair Alice Cooper stage prop used in his 1971 tour across North America and Europe

