ALICE COOPER Announces Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates With Special Guest LITA FORD; Video Trailer

Following his just-concluded, wildly successful UK arena tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper, has announced his spring 2020 tour plans. He will extend the Ol' Black Eyes Is Back show, which debuted in Summer 2019 to the delight of fans, into the new year. The spring 2020 leg of the tour kicks off on April 1 in Peterborough, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. These dates will feature special guest Lita Ford.

The legendary rocker will also return to the road for the fall 2019 leg of the tour. The trek begins on November 3 in Florida before wrapping on November 30 in Illinois. After a break for the holiday season, Alice will take Ol' Black Eyes Is Back to Australia and New Zealand in February 2020.

A video trailer and the new North American dates are below. Tickets are available here.

April

1 - Peterbrorough, ON - Memorial Centre

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

5 - Appleton, WI - Fox Performing Arts Center

7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

8 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

13 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

15 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

16 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

18 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Alice Cooper released The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, on September 13 via earMUSIC. Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Detroit City 2020"

"Go Man Go"

"East Side Story"

"Your Mama Won't Like Me"

"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"

"Sister Anne"

"Detroit City 2020" lyric video:

"East Side Story":