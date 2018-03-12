ALICE COOPER Announces Summer 2018 North American Paranormal Evening Tour; ACE FREHLEY Announced As Special Guest For Las Vegas, L.A. Dates
March 12, 2018, an hour ago
Rock icon Alice Cooper, who released his 27th album Paranormal last July via earMUSIC, has announced his summer 2018 tour plans. Following on his current A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper run, the tireless legend will embark on another North American trek. The summer tour kicks off on August 3rd at the Wisconsin State Fair and winds through the US and Canada before wrapping up in September.
This leg is also A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper. The Las Vegas and Los Angeles dates will feature special guest, guitarist Ace Frehley. Further information about all Alice Cooper tour dates can be found here.
Tour dates:
August
3 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
6 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pike's Peak Center
10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
14 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
15 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino
18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
19 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
20 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
22 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium
23 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
25 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
26 - Estevan, SK - Affinity Place
28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
30 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
September
1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
7 - York, PA - York Fair