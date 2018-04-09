ALICE COOPER Asked To Name The Best Album He's Made - "Picking A Favourite Song And Album Is Like Picking Your Favourite Child"; Video

In this new episode of Ask Alice, shock rocker Alice Cooper talks about what he considers to be the best albums that he has released.

Alice Cooper, who released his 27th album Paranormal last July via earMUSIC, has extended his previously-announced North American tour, announcing additional 2018 shows throughout October. The trek picks up again this summer, starting on August 3rd in Wisconsin and now running through the end of October, including a lengthy section in Canada, from Briitish Columbia across to Ontario.

The Las Vegas (August 10th) and Los Angeles (August 12th) dates will feature a special guest as support, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Further info here.

Tour dates:

August

3 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

6 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pike's Peak Center

10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Hotel + Casino*

11 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort + Casino

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

14 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

15 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino

16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

19 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

20 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium

23 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

25 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

26 - Estevan, SK - Affinity Place

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

30 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

September

1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

7 - York, PA - York Fair

8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City

October

4 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater

9 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

10 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

12 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

13 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hill Lawn

16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

17 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater

20 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

24 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

* - featuring Ace Frehley