ALICE COOPER Asked To Name The Best Album He's Made - "Picking A Favourite Song And Album Is Like Picking Your Favourite Child"; Video
April 9, 2018, 9 minutes ago
In this new episode of Ask Alice, shock rocker Alice Cooper talks about what he considers to be the best albums that he has released.
Alice Cooper, who released his 27th album Paranormal last July via earMUSIC, has extended his previously-announced North American tour, announcing additional 2018 shows throughout October. The trek picks up again this summer, starting on August 3rd in Wisconsin and now running through the end of October, including a lengthy section in Canada, from Briitish Columbia across to Ontario.
The Las Vegas (August 10th) and Los Angeles (August 12th) dates will feature a special guest as support, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Further info here.
Tour dates:
August
3 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
6 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pike's Peak Center
10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Hotel + Casino*
11 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort + Casino
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*
14 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
15 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino
16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
19 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
20 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
22 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium
23 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
25 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
26 - Estevan, SK - Affinity Place
28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
30 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
September
1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
7 - York, PA - York Fair
8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
October
4 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater
9 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
10 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
12 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
13 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hill Lawn
16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
17 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater
20 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater
23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
24 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
* - featuring Ace Frehley