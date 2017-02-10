ALICE COOPER Bassist CHUCK GARRIC’s BEASTO BLANCO Release Behind The Scenes Video For Self-Titled Album

Beasto Blanco, the band fronted by long time Alice Cooper bassist Chuck Garric, have released the video below, featuring behind the scenes footage of Chuck Garric, Calico Cooper and Brother Latham discussing the making of their self-titled, full-length second album, out now via Rat Pak Records.

Beasto Blanco is the follow up to the bands 2013 release Live Fast, Die Loud (Rat Pak Records) which was endorsed by the likes of movie actor Johnny Depp, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, producer Bob Ezrin, and many more. The effort, which was produced by Ryan Greene (Alice Cooper, Lita Ford, Mr. Big), features 11 new tracks and an amped-up cover version of Alice’s hit song “Feed My Frankenstein” that also features Alice's daughter and fellow Beasto band mate Calico Cooper. The album is currently available for pre-order via Rat Pak Records website at this location.

Influenced by bands such as White Zombie and Motörhead, Beasto Blanco’s all new 12-song, sophomore release is a potent mix of heavy riffs, driving bass and melodic choruses.

“I’m very proud of this release” says Chuck Garric, “This new album showcases the bands evolution as songwriters and our unity as a musical force”, and Calico Cooper adds, “This record is like a baseball bat to the chest that you want more and more of.”

Beasto Blanco tracklisting:

“Buried Angels”

“Grind”

“Feed My Frankenstein” (Alice Cooper cover)

“Carcosa”

“Death Rattle”

“Dark Matter”

“Sadhana”

“I Rise”

“Machine Girl”

“Honey”

“Blind Drive”

“Damnation”

“Death Rattle” video:

“Grind” video: