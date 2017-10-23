ALICE COOPER - Cooper’stown Restaurant In Phoenix Closes

According to Phoenix Business Journal, the Alice Cooper’stown restaurant in downtown Phoenix, Arizona has closed.

The restaurant was open for two decades behind Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix and was owned by rocker Alice Cooper and his manager Shep Gordon.

Social media websites for Cooper’stown were also shut down Monday and the restaurant property was padlocked.

"We are very proud of the 20 years Cooper'stown operated in spite of everything closing around it - it was time to leave on an up note and we thank all who supported us," said Gordon, managing partner of Alice Cooper'stown.

