ALICE COOPER, DIO, SEPULTURA, OPETH, BLACK SABBATH - Exclusive Vinyl Releases Available As Part Of Rhino Records' Rocktober

Rocktober is back again for 2018. Rhino kicks-off its third annual Rocktober campaign on Tuesday, October 2nd and features 20 limited edition vinyl releases!

This year’s titles include releases from Dio, Grateful Dead, Alice Cooper, The Rutles, Faces, and Black Sabbath. Also included is a brand new compilation, Hard Rock Heretics, featuring classic songs from Dokken, Skid Row, Twisted Sister, and more. All releases will be available exclusively at participating brick and mortar retail outlets.

Some of the titles are listed below. Further details here.

Tuesday, October 2nd:

Dio - Dream Evil (Green Vinyl) - The fourth studio album from Dio, released in 1987. Features the singles "All The Fools Sailed Away" and "I Could Have Been A Dreamer".

Dio - Lock Up The Wolves (Grey Vinyl) - Released in 1990, Lock Up The Wolves contains the singles "Hey Angel" and "Why Are They Watching Me".

Tuesday, October 9th:

Dio - Sacred Heart (Clear Vinyl) - The 1985 album, which features the singles "Sacred Heart", "Rock 'N' Roll Children" and "Hungry For Heaven".

Dio - Strange Highways (Purple Vinyl) - The sixth studio album released in 1994.

Tuesday, October 16th:

Alice Cooper - Alice Cooper Goes To Hell (Orange Vinyl) - 1976 follow-up to Welcome To My Nightmare. Produced by Bob Ezrin, includes the single, "I Never Cry".

Alice Cooper - From The Inside (Green / Black Vinyl, Special Die Cut Jacket) - Released in 1978, From The Inside offers insight into Cooper’s recovery from substance abuse. Produced by David Foster, the album features the single "How You Gonna See Me Now".

Alice Cooper - Lace And Whiskey (Whiskey Brown Vinyl) - Released in 1977, Lace And Whiskey features the top 10 single “You And Me” and his version of the Rockabilly classic "Ubangi Stomp".

Sepultura - Above The Remains Live '89 (Translucent Red Vinyl) - Translucent Red Vinyl - The Remains tour in 1989.

Opeth - Pale Communion (Double Clear Vinyl) - The acclaimed 2014 release from the Swedish progressive metal band.

Tuesday, October 23rd:

Black Sabbath - We Sold Our Souls (Double Red Vinyl) - 1976 compilation from the original Black Sabbath lineup. Featuring "War Pigs", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid".

Various - Hard Rock Heretics (Colour Vinyl) - A new compilation released for this year’s Rocktober campaign.

Hard Rock Heretics tracklisting:

Side A:

"We're Not Gonna Take It" - Twisted Sister

"Rainbow In The Dark" (Remastered Version) - Dio

"Seventeen" - Winger

"Just Like Paradise" - David Lee Roth

"In My Dreams" (Remastered Version) - Dokken

Side B:

"Youth Gone Wild" (2007 Remastered Version) - Skid Row

"Smooth Up in Ya" - Bulletboys

"Wicked Sensation" - Lynch Mob

"Poison Ivy" - Faster Pussycat

"Badlands" - Metal Church