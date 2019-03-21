ALICE COOPER Drops First Puck At Arizona Coyotes VS Edmonton Oilers Game In Glendale; Video

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper, along with his son Dash, hit center ice at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on March 16th to drop the ceremonial first puck for the Arizona Coyotes versus Edmonton Oilers game. Watch below:

Alice Cooper has announced a handful of July tour dates, marking the premiere of his all-new Ol' Black Eyes Is Back show, which will have a very different look than recent tours. These dates will precede his summer 2019, month-long co-headline run with Halestorm.

The premiere of the tour will take place at Foxwoods on July 4th in Mashantucket, Connecticut and run through July 11th in Wabash, Indiana before joining forces with Halestorm on July 17th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The VIP pre-sale takes place on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 AM, local time. The public on-sale is Friday, March 15th at 10 AM, local time. Ticket info here.

All Alice Cooper tour dates are below, including the previously announced shows with Halestorm, which are presented by Live Nation.

New music from Alice Cooper is expected in time for the summer 2019 tour - once again produced by Alice's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, who most recently produced 2017's acclaimed Paranormal album, featuring friends like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released by earMUSIC in 2018.

In addition to recording and touring both on his own and with The Hollywood Vampires (with pals Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, doing a recently announced short western US tour in May), Alice Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show Nights With Alice Cooper, heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.

Alice Cooper headline dates:

July

4 - Mashantucket, CT - Grant Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

6 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! (Outdoors)

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theatre

9 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

13 - Stayner, ON - Roxodus Festival *

* festival date

Dates with Halestorm:

July

17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

25 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August

1 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

4 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

* not a Live Nation date