ALICE COOPER - Fan-Filmed Live Video From ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 Available

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is headlining the 2020 run of the annual Rock Meets Classic European tour. Fan-filmed video from his set is available below.

Rock Meets Classic 2020 also features Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy (Mother's Finest), Danny Bowes & Luke Morley (Thunder), and Robert Hart (Manfred Mann's Earth Band, Bad Company). It also features The Mat Sinner Band, featuring Mat Sinner (bass), Tom Naumann (guitars) and Alex Beyrodt (guitars) of Primal Fear.