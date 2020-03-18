ALICE COOPER Finishing Up New Album After Canceling Tour – “At Least Now I Won’t Be Squeezing In Vocal Recordings Sessions Between Shows”

Alice Cooper is putting the finishing touches to his new album after being forced to cancel his European tour due to coronavirus worries. Cooper has also postponed his upcoming North American spring tour.

“While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I’m going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done,” he tells Rolling Stone via email. “At least now I won’t be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don’t like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing.”

Cooper says he hasn’t really turned so much to other people’s music to help him recharge — “I rarely listen to music at home,” he says — but he does enjoy listening to Little Steven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM when he’s driving, and it’s the kind of soundtrack that makes him happy. “They play a great mix of young retro bands — the Strypes, Bayonets, etc. — and deep cuts from classic bands I play on my radio show, Nights With Alice Cooper, like the Yardbirds, Love, Paul Butterfield, Procol Harum, etc.”

Cooper recently postponed the spring North American leg of his Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour, which was scheduled to launch in late-March.

A message states: "We are regretfully postponing our spring 2020 headline North American tour from March 31 through April 22. The tour is being rescheduled for fall 2020 and the new schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

"Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority. Information regarding previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be available soon at alicecooper.com; it is recommended that those who have tickets should retain them, as they may be valid for the re-scheduled shows.

"Let’s get through this together and resume rocking later in the year."