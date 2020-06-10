ALICE COOPER Guests On The Rhino Podcast - "It's So Weird, At 72 I Did Not Think I Would Be In Two Touring Bands"; Audio

Available for streaming below is Episode #55 of the official Rhino Podcast.

Join host Rich Mahan for an amazing conversation with the legendary Alice Cooper as he discusses everything from Frank Zappa, his early days in Detroit, the Hollywood Vampires and much more.

Alice Cooper recently released his new single and video for ”Don't Give Up”, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS).

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.