ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Offers Sweep Picking Excercises; Video

June 12, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock riff notes nita strauss alice cooper

ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Offers Sweep Picking Excercises; Video

In this new episode of the Guitar World series Like a Hurricane, guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, The Iron Maidens) shows some exercises to help you get a handle on sweep picking.

In a previous episode, Nita shows how she plays the solo for "I'm Eighteen" when performing with Alice Cooper. Originally released as a single in November 1970, "I'm Eighteen" was featured on the Love It To Death album in 1971.



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

VODNIK Premiere "Our Dread, Our Joy"

VODNIK Premiere "Our Dread, Our Joy"

Latest Reviews