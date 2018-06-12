ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Offers Sweep Picking Excercises; Video

In this new episode of the Guitar World series Like a Hurricane, guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, The Iron Maidens) shows some exercises to help you get a handle on sweep picking.

In a previous episode, Nita shows how she plays the solo for "I'm Eighteen" when performing with Alice Cooper. Originally released as a single in November 1970, "I'm Eighteen" was featured on the Love It To Death album in 1971.