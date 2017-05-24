ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Talks WE START WARS - "There Are Some Incredible All-Female Bands, But I Wanted One That Was Really Technical"

The Front Row Report caught up with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss at Rock On The Range 2017 last weekend in Columbus, OH to discuss her new band We Start Wars. Check out the interview below.

Strauss: "I always say it's the band I've always wanted to be in. When I was a young guitar player starting out, there wasn't really a lot of all-female bands that had a really high level of technique for me to look up to. I love Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Dream Theater; that's my stuff, that's what I like to listen to. And the more I started to figure out, there's not a lot of all-female bands that play this kind of stuff, that play technical stuff. There's some incredible all-female bands - and I'm not knocking all-girl bands by any stretch of the imagination - but I wanted one that was really technical."

You can now hear "The Animal Inside", the very first song from We Start Wars, below:

"The Animal Inside" was produced by Nita Strauss and We Start Wars, engineered by Nita Strauss, mixed and mastered by Travis Huff at Nocturnal Studios.

We Start Wars will be playing their first show on May 25th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

We Start Wars lineup:

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) - Guitar

Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) - Bass

Seana (aka Shauna Lisse) - Vocals

Nicole Papastavrou - Guitar

Katt Scarlett (Femme Fatale) - Keyboards

Lindsay Martin - Drums

(Photo - We Start Wars Facebook)