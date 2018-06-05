ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Announces US Tour Dates

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie has just confirmed he will take part in the upcoming Planet Axe tour in support of his new solo album Imagine Your Reality, which was released on May 25th via Cargo Records UK.

Joining Roxie on the Planet Axe tour will be fellow guitarists/vocalists Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels) and Joel Kosche (Collective Soul). Roxie's touring band on this run of US dates will include Kosche as well as Robby Miller (bass) and Kenny Bailey (drums).

Planet Axe tour dates:

July

18 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL, USA

19 - 37 Main - Buford, GA, USA

20 - Private Event - Somerset, KY, USA

21 - MVP Bar - Cincinnati, OH, USA

22 - Firehouse BBQ & Blues - Richmond, IN, USA

25 - Tailgators - Cedar Rapids, IA, USA

26 - Rascals Live Music Venue - Moline, IL, USA

27 - Psycho Silo Saloon - Langley, IL, USA

28 - Stone Toad Bar & Grill - Menasha, WI, USA

After the Planet Axe dates, Roxie will hook up with his boss and the rest of the Alice Cooper Band for US/Canada Cooper tour dates that will continue from August - October.

Vocalist/guitarist & songwriter Ryan Roxie is best known as Alice Cooper’s long-time lead guitarist and collaborator. He has also worked with Slash and Gilby Clarke and been a member of Casablanca. Roxie has had an impressive ride so far.

Imagine Your Reality is his first official solo release and sees him joined by other noteworthy musicians, including a collaboration with Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on the track "California Man".

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

Tracklisting:

"Big Rock Show"

"Over And Done"

"California Man"

"To Live And Die In LA"

"Uh Oh Song"

"Me Generation"

"Look Me In The Eye"

"Hearts In Trouble"

"Nevermind Me"

"God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

"To Live And Die In LA" lyric video:

"Over And Done" lyric video:

"California Man" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

(Photo - Victor Chalfant Photography)