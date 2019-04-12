ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Releases “Look Me In The Eye” Single

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie has released a single for "Look Me In The Eye", a track from his solo album, Imagine Your Reality, out now via Lenata/Bellyache/Cargo Records.

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

"Me Generation" lyric video:

"To Live And Die In LA" lyric video:

"Over And Done" lyric video:

"California Man" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

Ryan Roxie is touring with Alice Cooper. Tour dates and info here.