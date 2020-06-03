ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Shares "Sunday Livestream Sunday" Videos Feat. NITA STRAUSS, TOMMY HENRIKSEN, CONNY BLOOM And Others

Alice Cooper guitarist, Ryan Roxie, just wrapped up the first season of his popular new series, Sunday Livestream Sunday, and along with some musical friends, helped raise funds for Doctors Without Borders in the process.

The YouTube series began from Ryan being yet another musician stuck at home longing to perform, but along with his In The Trenches podcast, the livestream show has gained a significant following.

The high point of the week was the premiere of a new collection of musical artists performing the Johnny Thunders classic, "You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory". As with most of the quarantine videos, each artist performed from their own homes around the world. The collective group otherwise known as ‘The Love Brokers’ is a nod to the 80s movie, Night Shift.

The group includes Calico Cooper of Beastö Blancö, drummer Marc Danzeisen, Rod Jackson of Slash’s Snake Pit, Conny Bloom of The Electric Boys, Guy Griffin of The Quireboys, Fifi Larue and his bass player Andy Monic, and ‘nu school’ classic rock artist Owen Rivera.

Recorded & filmed in their respective homes, the video edit was compiled by director David Rattenbury and final mix by producer Kristoffer Folin at Purple Skull Music Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

Another highlight from the broadcast was the ‘3 Guitar Player Jam’ featuring current Alice Cooper axe slingers Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie. They performed the instrumental jam of "Devil’s Food"/"Black Widow", which the trio play live on stage as part of the current Alice Cooper set list.

“After months of separation, it was great to have an opportunity to jam together again,” said Ryan. “Nita is in LA, Tommy is in Switzerland, and I’m in Stockholm, but music brings us back together no matter how far apart we are.”

You can watch the videos below. Please support by donating to Doctors Without Borders.

(Photo - Victor Chalfant)