ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Streaming New Song "To Live And Die In LA"

Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie will release of his new solo album Imagine Your Reality on May 25th via Cargo Records UK. The track "To Live And Die In LA" can be heard here. Pre-order the album now on vinyl, and CD.

Ryan Roxie on "To Live And Die In LA": "The straight ahead riff-rock guitar part, the sardonic lyrics and over-all angst were originally concocted years ago, but I could never get the balance of sarcasm & anger just right... until now. This song was actually very therapeutic in helping me let go and make certain situations in my life 'water under the bridge'... And in the end, 'To Live & Die in LA' was too good a phrase to just be a cop/action/suspense movie."

Vocalist/guitarist & songwriter Ryan Roxie is best known as Alice Cooper’s long-time lead guitarist and collaborator. He has also worked with Slash and Gilby Clarke and been a member of Casablanca. Roxie has had an impressive ride so far.

His forthcoming album, Imagine Your Reality, is his first official solo release and sees him joined by other noteworthy musicians, including a collaboration with Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on the track "California Man".

Says Roxie, "Cheap Trick were a major influence in my musical upbringing. Both Robin Zander and Rick Nielsen have joined us onstage at Alice Cooper shows in the past and have always been the most quintessential rock stars. In my opinion Robin Zander’s voice IS the definition of rock ‘n' roll, so having him guest vocal on 'California Man' definitely ticks a box off my 'greatest moments in rock 'n roll' list."

Imagine Your Reality continues Roxie’s legacy of creating infectiously melodic songs and straight ahead no nonsense rock riffs, and this time with more guitar than ever before! Ten tracks, all underlined by ten gleaming guitar solos. From the punk rock undertones of "Never Mind Me" to the un-sugarcoated tale of life in La La Land ('To Live And Die In LA') to the superb Beatle-y/Oasis nod, "Look Me In The Eye" - it’s a uplifting big rock sound. Robin Zander transforms "California Man" into the ultimate vintage-vibed, top down, drive in the sunshine, rock n' roll anthem.

Tracklisting:

"Big Rock Show"

"Over And Done"

"California Man"

"To Live And Die In LA"

"Uh Oh Song"

"Me Generation"

"Look Me In The Eye"

"Hearts In Trouble"

"Nevermind Me"

"God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

"Over And Done" lyric video:

"California Man" lyric video:

The album was produced by Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen and Jon Bordon. Recorded and mixed at Purple Skull Studios, Stockholm Sweden.

Lineup:

Ryan Roxie - Guitars, Vocals

Tommy Henriksen Bass on tracks 1, 6, 9

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Bass on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Jon Bordon - Badd on track 8

Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

Glen Sobel - Drums on tracks 1, 6, 9

Anton Korberg - Drums on track 8

Seven Anapolis - Drums on track 3

Teddy 'Zig-Zag' Andriatis - Keyboards/Piano on track 3

John Bordon - Keyboards/Piano on track 8

Backing Vocals - Johan Becker, Kristoffer 'Folle' Folin, Tommy Henriksen

Special guest vocals on track 3 - Robin Zander

Ryan says, "With this album I think we kept the spirit and power of the 3.5 minute rock song intact as well as keeping the dream of guitar-driven music alive and well. I can’t wait for people to experience my reality."

(Photo - Victor Chalfant Photography)