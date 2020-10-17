ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Talks To Songwriter DESMOND CHILD About KISS, BON JOVI On In The Trenches

Guitarist Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper, Gilby Clarke, Slash's Snakepit) recently interviewed legendary songwriter Desmond Child about his contributions to classic cuts from KISS, Bon Jovi, and Alice Cooper on his In The Trenches podcast.

Desmond Child talks about the KISS hit "I Was Made For Lovin' You", and the controversy that followed:

The first time Desmond Child got together with Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora in Richie's house in New Jersey to write, he had a title in his back pocket and that was the creation of "You Give Love A Bad Name".

Starting from the amazing story of the making of "Poison", to the process of writing songs that suit the Alice Cooper character, at the end of this clip Desmond Child reveals the upcoming duet recorded with Alice that's going to come up next year.

