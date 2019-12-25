ALICE COOPER - "I Always Tell My Band, 'I Can Guarantee You Three Things: You're Gonna Get Paid, You're Gonna See The World, You're Gonna Get Stitches" (Audio)

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced he's returning to New Zealand in February 2020 with his all-new Ol' Black Eyes Is Back show. he recently spoke with Bayrock NZ about the jaunt.

Cooper: "I always tell my band one thing. I said, 'I can guarantee you three things: you're gonna get paid, you're gonna see the world, you're gonna get stitches. Everybody in the band has had stitches at some point, because the swords I use on stage are not rubber. In fact, the one sword that I use on stage actually belonged to Errol Flynn. I kind of wield this… every once in a while, if you get too close, you might get hit on the arm or the leg or someplace. It's a matter of pride. 'Did you get your stitches yet?' 'Yes, I did.' It's like your mark."

Alice Cooper is among the first wave of performers announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert, honouring Aerosmith. The annual tribute concert takes place January 24 in Los Angeles.

Back in October, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they will be honored as this year's MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person Of The Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.