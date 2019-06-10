ALICE COOPER - "I Was The Guy That Could Drink And Just Get A Golden Buzz Going All Day, But I Was Never Falling-Down Drunk"

Ahead of Alice Cooper's UK tour in October, the shock rock legend spoke with Yorkshire Post. Read an excerpt below.

By 1974 musical differences and the singer’s heavy drinking had taken their toll; the original Alice Cooper band split up and Cooper adopted the name for his solo act. “I was drinking at least a bottle of VO [whisky] a day,” he says of the period. “When you’re 25, 26, 27 you’re indestructible, and so I was one of those guys that never got drunk, I was sort of the Dean Martin, I was the guy that could drink and just get a golden buzz going all day but I was never falling-down drunk.”

He finally realized he needed to get sober when he came off the road around 1977. “There was a point after the Welcome To My Nightmare show - that show went on for two years - and we did at one point 65 cities in 72 days and again, you’re young enough where you’re not getting sick, you’re doing the show every night, there’s no hint that you’re tired at all, you’re playing to sold-out audiences every night and you’re doing the show that’s so much fun to do, it wasn’t like a rock show, it was like a production, it was really something, but internally my body was going ‘Wait a minute’. At the end of the tour I started throwing up blood and that’s when your alarm goes off and says ‘OK, this party’s over’. The doctor said ‘I’ll give you two months before you join the other Hollywood Vampires, [Cooper’s former drinking buddies such as Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson], the other guys that are gone, so I took that pretty seriously, that’s when I got sober.”

Cooper recently announced his fall 2019 tour plans. He will embark on a spate of "An Evening With" headline tour dates this November, beginning November 3 in Florida. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

Cooper will spend the summer on the road. He hits the road again this July, where he will debut his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which boasts a very different look than recent tours. He will also embark on a month-long, co-headline run with Halestorm. All Alice Cooper tour dates are below, including the previously announced shows with Halestorm, which are presented by Live Nation.

New music from Alice Cooper is expected soon and follows 2017's acclaimed Paranormal album, which featured friends like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released in 2018.

In addition to recording and touring, both on his own and with The Hollywood Vampires featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show Nights With Alice Cooper. The program is heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.

Fall 2019 dates:

November

3 - Ft. Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

5 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

12 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

14 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

15 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

16 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Center

21 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

27 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

29 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom