February 3, 2018, 6 hours ago

ALICE COOPER Involved In Car Crash In Phoenix - "Luckily Everyone Walked Away Unhurt"

Alice Cooper has revealed that he was involved in a car accident on Thursday, February 1st in Phoenix, Arizona.

Says the rock legend: "Had a car accident this afternoon in Phoenix, but luckily everyone walked away UNHURT. Very thankful for that and also to Dodge for building such a sturdy Challenger!!"



 

