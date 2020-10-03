ALICE COOPER - Keep Halloween Alive With Pumpkin Stencils, New Shirt

This Halloween, transform your pumpkin with the new Alice Cooper stencil kit featuring Alice’s Eyes for beginners and a full-on depiction of Uncle Alice for those masterful minions. Download your free stencils here. Print them out, trace and make your incision. And don’t forget to tag @AliceCooper for a chance have your work shared!



Also, just in time for Halloween, is a new, limited-edition Alice Cooper Insane Mummy tee. Get yours now at this location. That's a wrap!