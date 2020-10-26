ALICE COOPER Launches New Comedy Party Game, HorrorBox; Unboxing Video

Just in time for Halloween, the Godfather of shock rock himself, Alice Cooper, has partnered with FITZ Games to launch HorrorBox, a first-of-its-kind, haunted comedy card game with a focus on all things horror. Co-written by a team of horror fanatics, with help from the rock legend himself, the game prompts players to select from question cards like “Pennywise tricked me by…..” and “The tenth circle of hell is for….” Entertaining answer cards such as “Setting up my haunted house as an Airbnb” provide countless pairings for endless laughter. To kick things up a notch, dare cards are sprinkled into the question cards, cueing players to “drink something that looks like blood” or “knock on your neighbors door and say you’re next.”

The game is now available for an 14+ audience and is perfect for playing together with friends in real life as well as virtually over video chat. The base game retails for $25 and includes 420 cards. When fans purchase the initial game, they have the option to add on the Alice Cooper “expansion pack” - featuring 40 additional cards written entirely by Cooper. The HorrorBox collection can be completed with an additional seven expansion packs to give fans even more to choose from so they can play this game for hours on end with friends and family.

For more information and to purchase the game, visit FITZgames.com.

"This is 2020, which means all things are upside down and backwards. You're going to be staying home a lot, so why not play HorrorBox. It's something totally new, fun for everyone. I helped write a lot of the stuff in it. You will become The Addams Family, if that's a goal in your life." - Alice Cooper

In the new video below, Alice Cooper takes you inside his HorrorBox: